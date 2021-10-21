The connection reset by peer is a TCP/IP error that occurs when the other end (peer) has unexpectedly closed the connection. It happens when you send a packet from your end, but the other end crashes and forcibly closes the connection with the RST packet instead of the TCP FIN , which is used to close a connection under normal circumstances. In Go, you can detect the connection reset by peer by checking if the error returned by the peer is equal to syscall.ECONNRESET .

Reproduce the connection reset by peer error

We can reproduce the error by creating a server and client that do the following:

the server reads a single byte and then closes the connection

the client sends more than one byte

If the server closes the connection with the remaining bytes in the socket’s receive buffer, then an RST packet is sent to the client. When the client tries to read from such a closed connection, it will get the connection reset by peer error.

See the following example, which simulates this behavior.

package main import ( "errors" "log" "net" "os" "syscall" "time" ) func server () { listener , err := net . Listen ( "tcp" , ":8080" ) if err != nil { log . Fatal ( err ) } defer listener . Close () conn , err := listener . Accept () if err != nil { log . Fatal ( "server" , err ) os . Exit ( 1 ) } data := make ([] byte , 1 ) if _ , err := conn . Read ( data ); err != nil { log . Fatal ( "server" , err ) } conn . Close () } func client () { conn , err := net . Dial ( "tcp" , "localhost:8080" ) if err != nil { log . Fatal ( "client" , err ) } if _ , err := conn . Write ([] byte ( "ab" )); err != nil { log . Printf ( "client: %v" , err ) } time . Sleep ( 1 * time . Second ) // wait for close on the server side data := make ([] byte , 1 ) if _ , err := conn . Read ( data ); err != nil { log . Printf ( "client: %v" , err ) if errors . Is ( err , syscall . ECONNRESET ) { log . Print ( "This is connection reset by peer error" ) } } } func main () { go server () time . Sleep ( 3 * time . Second ) // wait for server to run client () }

Output:

2021/10/20 19:01:58 client: read tcp [ ::1 ] :59897-> [ ::1 ] :8080: read: connection reset by peer 2021/10/20 19:01:58 This is connection reset by peer error

Handle the connection reset by peer error

Typically, you can see the connection reset by peer error in response to a request being sent from the client to the server. It means that something bad has happened to the server: it has rebooted, the program has crashed, or other problems have occurred that cause the connection to be forcibly closed. Since TCP connections can be broken, there is no need to handle the connection reset by peer in any special way on the client side. You can log the error, ignore it or retry the connection when it occurs. In the example above, we detect the error using the errors.Is() function by checking if the returned error is an instance of syscall.ECONNRESET .

Difference between connection reset by peer and broken pipe

Both connection reset by peer and broken pipe errors occur when a peer (the other end) unexpectedly closes the underlying connection. However, there is a subtle difference between them. Usually, you get the connection reset by peer when you read from the connection after the server sends the RST packet, and when you write to the connection after the RST instead, you get the broken pipe error.

Check how to handle the broken pipe error in Go post, where will find another example of generating an RST packet and the broken pipe error.

Replace the client() function in the example above with the following code to reproduce the broken pipe error.

func client () { conn , err := net . Dial ( "tcp" , "localhost:8080" ) if err != nil { log . Fatal ( "client" , err ) } if _ , err := conn . Write ([] byte ( "ab" )); err != nil { log . Printf ( "client: %v" , err ) } time . Sleep ( 1 * time . Second ) // wait for close on the server side if _ , err := conn . Write ([] byte ( "b" )); err != nil { log . Printf ( "client: %v" , err ) } }

With the new client, you will see the output:

2021/10/20 19:55:40 client: write tcp [ ::1 ] :60399-> [ ::1 ] :8080: write: broken pipe